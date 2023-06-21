ALERT United Arab Emirates buying Russian gold!

us dollar, world reserve currency, anti-american dictators, drew mason, precious John-Henry Westen





June 21, 2023





Russia has sold 75 tons of physical gold to the United Arab Emirates, stripping power away from the world reserve currency — the United States dollar — into the hands of anti-American dictators. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, alerts LifeSite viewers to how the world is divesting from the US dollar into physical precious metals, supporting anti-American interests in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and what these moves eventually mean for purchasing everyday goods and services in a rapidly impoverished Free World.

