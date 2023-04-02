© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d8dm79f6e
3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: During his detention, Mr. Miles Guo has not stopped working out and reading. He’s always been in good spirits and staying optimistic. Nothing can beat him!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin Alan采访：在被羁押期间，文贵先生仍然坚持健身和阅读，一直保持着饱满的精神和乐观的态度，没有什么能击垮他！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平