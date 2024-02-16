Russian Satellite Nuke in Prophecy 02/16/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Five days ago, the Russian Space Agency conducted a rocket launch into space carrying cargo for the Russian Military of Defense. This caused a “Destabilizing Threat to American National Security”, which means this is a Power the Russians have, that America does not. It is now reported that Russia has allegedly developed the ability to neutralize U.S. Space assets or any other type of space-based system.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: