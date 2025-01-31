Demolitions, Destruction and Defiance: Al-Khiyam Liberated by Sacrifice and Conviction.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf, Dan Kovalik and Hadi Hotait visit Al-Khiyam town in south Lebanon, on the border with occupied Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights. They inspect the damage left by the Zionist occupiers to Churches, Mosques and homes, talk to local families who returned in spite of this destruction, and tour the ruins of the Museum of Al-Khiyam Prison and Torture Camp, liberated in the year 2000, but deliberately targeted by the Zionists in 2006 and during this war.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 30/1/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇