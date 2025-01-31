BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Demolitions, Destruction and Defiance: Al-Khiyam Liberated by Sacrifice and Conviction.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
14 views • 7 months ago

Laith Marouf, Dan Kovalik and Hadi Hotait visit Al-Khiyam town in south Lebanon, on the border with occupied Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights. They inspect the damage left by the Zionist occupiers to Churches, Mosques and homes, talk to local families who returned in spite of this destruction, and tour the ruins of the Museum of Al-Khiyam Prison and Torture Camp, liberated in the year 2000, but deliberately targeted by the Zionists in 2006 and during this war.


Camera: Hadi/Laith

Montage: Hadi Hotait

Filmed: 30/1/2025

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
