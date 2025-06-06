Junk Science Food Stuff - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Frankenfood is ON SALE everywhere, all the time folks! It will wreck your gut health, your dopamine levels, and drive you to early death. What the heck is it? It's crafted in a laboratory, then sent to the Frankenfood Factory to be processed, and then to the Junk Science Food Outlets for human consumption. You MUST learn how to identify Frankenfood Junk Science Food Stuff or you WILL suffer the consequences.

Get the Book "The Dopamine Revolution"

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

