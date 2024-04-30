A found NASA document plans for all humanity to be destroyed by 2025 - Advanced weapons to be used

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fact Checkers calls this a conspiracy theory but then again Fact
Checkers is a government hired organization that lies about anything to
do with the Truth.
Deborah Tavares tells you about the plan to kill off all humanity by 2025 and how it will be done using advanced weapons.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/