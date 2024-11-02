© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hel74pJvfSg&list=PLpq6bGgCev7d8dOmvKsys5fMkNcV8psEZ&index=7
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix tells us that not only the Chinese people but also many Americans and other people around the world support the New Federal State of China; We will work with institutional investors to give rise to a new world monetary order, and nobody can resist our influence and power!