New World Order | On Jan. 17th 2017 President Trump Was Sworn In As the 45th President of the U.S., China's President Xi Jinping Delivered A Keynote At the World Economic Forum & Klaus Schwab Said, "We Can Really Create a New World Order."
Read the Speech Delivered By China's President Xi Jinping HERE: https://america.cgtn.com/2017/01/17/full-text-of-xi-jinping-keynote-at-the-world-economic-forum
Watch - Klaus Schwab's January 17th 2017 Conversation with Henry Kissinger HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apjzjsa8AIg