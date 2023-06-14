Acts 25-26 Why evil men are talking about UFOs, lizard people, and aliens on the dark side of moon!

With World War 3, cancel culture, child trafficking, and talk of lizard people, aliens, AI, and UFOs, can you admit that the preaching, Bibles, and religions of men do not work? Will you deny the promise of the second coming will save us from them James 3:15; 5:7-11; 2 Pet. 3:4? Men always have their thumbs on the scales of justice, nor is it in man to guide our paths Jer. 10:23. In about 340 AD Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, the father of all liars, began again his rule over the kingdoms of men, while pretending to be God, a fallen angel, lizard person, alien etc. 2 Thess. 2:3-4. He steals our peace by convincing us that our preaching, bibles, and religions are just as good as the one true faith from God. They are not! The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph 3:20ff; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; We are in the last days or end times of the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. For forty- three years, we will fight the good fight of faith as we prepare for the great and terrible day of the Lord, which is a thousand years for men, divided into two ages by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men 2 Pet. 3:8; Eph. 2:7. , It is time to decide again, do you choose the wisdom from above or the wisdom from below which crucified Christ and brings us evil leaders 1 Cor. 2:6-16?

