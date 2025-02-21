BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
History -- "40," The Great Awakening and American Independence
Constitution Answer Man
Constitution Answer Man
6 months ago

The Number 40 appears in the Holy Bible 159 times...Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs explains what that has to do with The Great Awakening, and the drive by the Founding Fathers for American Independence.


Join the Email list: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/d.jsp?llr=kdkqpmjab&p=oi&m=1109594220650&sit=s5kxsfzgb&f=a85cbf7f-86d4-4b6a-84a8-e396866c2215


Visit me at www.douglasvgibbs.com

trumpnewspoliticsconstitutionhistoryunconstitutionaldouglasvgibbsmr constitution
