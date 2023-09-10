10/09/2023 -- Earthquake unrest goes worldwide -- 5-6 large quakes already struck -- BE PREPARED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we were watching for, the increase has now taken place. Unfortunately, it would appear we are about to take the next step up yet again, and go up by ANOTHER FULL MAGNITUDE from where we are now (across the board planet wide!).
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos