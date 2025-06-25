NWO: The Vatican's Club of Rome unveils plan for the world's depopulation (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Satan’s Vatican’s Club of Rome’s Dennis Meadows unveil their plan for the world’s depopulation. He wants to reduce the world's population by almost 90%, without complaint or resistance from the people being eliminated.



Yet God says be fruitful and multiply! Satan’s Vatican’s Club of Rome wants to do the opposite.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington