BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🦷✨ Did you know your gums and bloodstream are connected? 🩸
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • 09/04/2023

🦠 Dr. Brenda McManus, an Experimental Officer in Microbiology in the School of Dental Science at Trinity College in Dublin, reveals that when your gums bleed while brushing, it might create a pathway for oral bacteria to enter your bloodstream! 😲

🔬 Some studies even show that within just 10 minutes of brushing, oral bacteria can be detected in the blood of people with gingivitis or periodontal disease.

😷 It's a reminder that good oral health isn't just about your teeth; it can affect your overall health too! Take care of your gums, folks! 🚿

🔗 Curious to learn more? Listen to the full episode through this link: https://bit.ly/3YmEus7.

Remember: Your health matters! 💪

Keywords
oralhealthhealthyhabitsgumhealthoralcaredidyouknow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy