🦷✨ Did you know your gums and bloodstream are connected? 🩸

🦠 Dr. Brenda McManus, an Experimental Officer in Microbiology in the School of Dental Science at Trinity College in Dublin, reveals that when your gums bleed while brushing, it might create a pathway for oral bacteria to enter your bloodstream! 😲
🔬 Some studies even show that within just 10 minutes of brushing, oral bacteria can be detected in the blood of people with gingivitis or periodontal disease.
😷 It's a reminder that good oral health isn't just about your teeth; it can affect your overall health too! Take care of your gums, folks! 🚿
🔗 Curious to learn more? Listen to the full episode through this link: https://bit.ly/3YmEus7.
Remember: Your health matters! 💪