Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

What are the goals of Hamas? What are its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood? Do they have the same end goal? Nadia Matar reported that the Palestinian Authority once waved flags that said, when translated into English, “On Saturdays, we will murder the Jews,” she said. “On Sundays, we will murder the Christians.” Do many Muslims intend to dominate much of the world? Does the Muslim Brotherhood want dominance from Spain to Indonesia? Do they and others in Islam look forward to a time when a caliphate will be ruled by one called the Imam Mahdi? Does this leader have any characteristics that are similar to the prophesied King of the South of Daniel 11? Is this leader supposed to arrive after a period of chaos according to Islamic hadiths? Does that sound similar to coming after the beginning of sorrows that Jesus spoke of in the 24th chapter of Matthew as well as after the start of the rides of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse of Revelation 6:1-8? Is the rise of a leader who will lead a pan-national Islamic confederation something that Christians should watch for? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address those topics in this video.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'PA: “On Saturday, we murder the Jews; On Sunday, we murder the Christians”' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/pa-on-saturday-we-murder-the-jews-on-sunday-we-murder-the-christians/