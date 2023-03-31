BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracies — From Theories to Facts
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1
3 views • 03/31/2023

For decades, the media has stigmatized as “conspiracy theorists” those who resist certain Establishment official narratives. That’s been especially shown in cases of those who bucked the approved narratives of all things Covid-19. In this episode, we look at three storylines that were labeled conspiracy theories but which time has vindicated, and we finish with the overarching conspiracy that is proving truer by the day.


Plus, Christian Gomez interviews Scott Schara, a man driven to expose what he believes were hospital Covid-19 protocols intentionally designed to kill patients. Schara’s young daughter died while hospitalized with Covid in a Wisconsin hospital, prompting his and his family’s mission.

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesnew world ordercovid 19great resetlab leak
