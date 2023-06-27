BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PAY ATTENTION! FORMER WHO OFFICER WARNS AGAINST PANDEMIC TREATY (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
517 views • 06/27/2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4ZQABhXATc/

Jun 26, 2023Source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pguqtlNzt_k


The United Kingdom is holding parliamentary discussions about the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, which would hand global powers over to the WHO in shockingly broad ways. Two experts testified last week warning about this. One, Dr. David Bell, is an ex-WHO officer. They outlined how this could re-shape health policies in WHO member states in a major way. Updated drafts of the WHO Pandemic Treaty are due this summer. In the U.S., few politicians are raising alarm about this.



Keywords
vaccinewhobill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnapandemic treaty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy