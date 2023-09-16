MASKS ARE COMING BACK FOR EVERYTHING IN CANADA - WARNING

A Clip From The Kevin J. Johnston Show which is LIVE every Tuesday at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #NewYork Time

Teresa Tam is the Canadian Federal health minister who is guilty of high treason and murder. This creature of the night has made it very clear in interviews that date back as far as 10 years that she wants everybody to have a chip in their hands that will divulge what their vaccination statuses are.

We believe she is actually a malignant psychotic non-medically trained puppet of the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization and she wishes to make sure that each and every one of you who do not comply with her, die.

In typical Canadian fashion, a pro-Chinese Communist Party lunatic is in charge of the lives of Canadians. Canadians are fucking cowards and they really need to grow some balls. Get this piece of crap out of this country now. Better yet put this person behind bars forever.

