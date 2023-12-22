David Menzies: Community centre attempts to shut down media coverage of 50-year-old man swimming with teenage girls
81 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Keywords
rebel mediarebel newsbarrie trojans swim clubeast bayfield community centremelody wiseheartnicholas cepedaswim canadaswim ontarioworld aquaticsalex nuttallbarrie police
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos