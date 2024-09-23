BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O'Neill - Part 7-Hydrotherapy (2017)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
830 followers
67 views • 7 months ago

Barbara O'Neill is an author, educator, qualified naturopath and nutritionist. In this lecture - the seventh in a series on the body's ability to heal itself - she shows how to perform hydrotherapy on the body. These lectures were recorded in Invercargill, New Zealand. 

 

 

Barbara O'Neills Lectures and Interviews https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

Barbara O'Neills Followers Chat https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2_lyLzRAp0 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.

Keywords
new zealandfeverconstipationhydrotherapyperipheral neuropathyfrostbiteirritable bowelhot and cold therapysitz bathbarbara oneillwoolen blanketscold sheet treatmenthot foot bathwicklow streetinvercargillfever is your friendwet sheetplanter fasciitis
