BrightLearn - The Climate Caper: Facts and Fallacies of Global Warming by Garth Paltridge

In "The Climate Caper," Garth W. Paltridge, a seasoned scientist, offers a balanced and critical examination of global warming, questioning the extent of climate change, the role of consensus in science, and the politicization of climate discourse, while advocating for rigorous, unbiased research and a nuanced understanding of the issue's complexities.





