Hunter Biden's shakedown messages to Chinese businessmen were sent from Biden's home

Pete Hegseth: Forensic evidence ties the location of Hunter Biden at Joe’s house, the very same day some of those threatening text messages were made to the Chinese





Andrew Kerr: Yes that’s right. We know that Hunter Biden was at his father’s home the same day he sent those threatening shakedown messages to Chinese businessmen





“Just hours after those texts were sent Hunter Biden was pictured behind the wheel of his father’s 1967 Corvette, the same car Joe Biden stored in his garage alongside classified records…”





“These records are a devastating blow to Joe Biden’s claims he has never discussed foreign business dealings with his son.”









https://t.me/chiefnerd/7747



