Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 20, 2023 - Washington State fascists BAN the Second Amendment while building detention camps

0:00 Intro

13:26 Second Amendment BAN

31:35 Bad Ideas from Democrats





- Washington state bans the Second Amendment with AR-15, AK-47 rifle ban

- One workaround may be the Kali Key bolt-action conversion (check your local laws)

- They are preparing for mass extermination of humans in quarantine camps

- The "299 Days" scenario is playing out in real time

- Seattle was already taken over by left-wing criminals and Gov. Inslee did nothing

- DOJ selectively prosecutes only conservatives while ignoring VIOLENCE of leftists

- Homeowners with GOOD credit to be charged MORE for mortgages under Biden scheme

- Repeat of 2008 sub prime mortgage collapse in the making as BAD RISK homeowners receive subsidies

- Trump says he deploy military against drug cartels, turning the USA into a military battle zone

- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. officially announces run for president - media instantly lies about polls

- US wages lag behind inflation as living costs continue to spike





