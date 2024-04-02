BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Amazing WavWatch Sound Frequency Watch Review
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
97 views • 04/02/2024

The "WavWatch" is a watch that can send up to 1,000 targeted frequencies into the body using sound frequency. Watch has frequencies for men, women, kids, seniors, allergies, pain, pathogens, parasites dental and much more. Learn more about the watch and frequencies in this video.

Save $100 on the WavWatch use the link belowhttps://healthylifetechnology.com/products/wavwatch


Learn about all of the frequencies used in the WavWatch sound frequency watch and how it can send sound wave frequencies into the body. Learn how Royal Rife discovered what frequencies each cell resonated with in the 1920's with his super powerful microscope.

Listen to our review of the WavWatch on this video

Order - Buy WavWatch at the links below or call us at

(804) 495-0770 Phone [email protected]

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/wavwatch

https://usamedbed.com/sound-frequency-watch/


@wavwatch #wavwatch #frequency #sound #watch

