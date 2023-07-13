BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—Reviewing Canada’s Role in Ukraine
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
118 views • 07/13/2023

July 13, 2023: My guest this week is Major Russ Cooper, founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms (C3RF). Major Cooper was a decorated CF18 combat pilot in Iraq and Kuwait. He later served as an international airline pilot and also took on national responsibilities in the field of post-9/11 civil aviation security. Today, we discuss the disastrous war being waged in Ukraine, how we got there and why we must disentangle ourselves from that conflict. We also touch on the shabby state of Canada’s armed forces and the need for better command appointments and more resources to maintain our own military preparedness.

Read more insightful commentary from Major Cooper and others at: https://www.canadiancitizens.org

Check out his “In Hot” interviews!


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

corruptionmilitaryrussiaimmigrationbidenputinukrainenatochp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorislamophobiazelenskymajor russ cooperc3rfcanadian citizenscafchpcanadachp talks
