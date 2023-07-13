CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—Reviewing Canada’s Role in Ukraine

July 13, 2023: My guest this week is Major Russ Cooper, founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms (C3RF). Major Cooper was a decorated CF18 combat pilot in Iraq and Kuwait. He later served as an international airline pilot and also took on national responsibilities in the field of post-9/11 civil aviation security. Today, we discuss the disastrous war being waged in Ukraine, how we got there and why we must disentangle ourselves from that conflict. We also touch on the shabby state of Canada’s armed forces and the need for better command appointments and more resources to maintain our own military preparedness.

Read more insightful commentary from Major Cooper and others at: https://www.canadiancitizens.org

Check out his “In Hot” interviews!





