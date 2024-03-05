© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
70 Years in the Making, The Marxist Takeover of America is Falling Apart
The Marxists have been trying to take down America for over 70 years now. It is clear to me they underestimated us. The war against freedom is now at a crossroads. When the anti-freedom communists lose their battle to stop Donald Trump, it may just be the final nail in their coffin.
America is not what it once was, but it is still the greatest, most powerful nation in the world. Let me remind you, our power does not come from our leaders. It comes from the people.
And the people are waking up. Former Soviet Union, KGB agent, Yuri Bezmanov talked about the communist battle to steal American minds. His words still ring true today. Except the timeline. The communists expected victory long ago. They have made strides, but they have not won. What these Marxists and Leninists hoped for, has not worked out. Their victory against us is taking much longer than they ever expected.
This podcast is about why I have faith in America and the American people to fight back and win.