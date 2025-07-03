My vision for the RESTORATION OF AMERICA (after the collapse of the current dumpster fire) – Brighteon Broadcast News, July 3, 2025

- Trump Administration's Censorship Regime (0:10)

- Threats of Deportation and Authoritarianism (1:14)

- Principles vs. Tribalism (6:52)

- Interview with Stefan Molyneux (10:55)

- Political News and Government Expansion (13:58)

- Historical Context and Government Actions (16:45)

- Concerns About ICE and Government Power (17:27)

- The Role of Principles in Society (30:42)

- The Future of America and Government Accountability (50:31)

- Personal Reflections and Contributions (1:14:02)

- Peaceful Parenting and Philosophical Values (1:25:01)

- Applying Non-Aggression Principle in Parenting (1:32:03)

- Behavioral Modeling and Empirical Learning (1:35:35)

- Deplatforming and Philosophical Challenges (1:37:51)

- Mainstream Awareness and Philosophical Underpinnings (1:41:19)

- Biblical Criticism and Philosophical Disillusionment (1:44:10)

- Tribalism and Philosophical Tribes (1:52:12)

- Free Speech and Censorship (1:57:31)

- AI and the Future of Work (2:13:24)

- Medical AI and Holistic Healing (2:17:28)

- Final Thoughts and Future Outlook (2:19:43)





