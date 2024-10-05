BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rock and Rollers for Jesus
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
96 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 7 months ago

Just Like "The Great Bikers for Jesus Movement," We have These Satanic Rockers Claiming Jesus is Their Savior. NEVER Was and NEVER WILL BE.

They are Locked in and Loaded for Hell !!! Mark Farner ~ Alice Cooper or Vince Fournier ~ Brad Arnold and a Host of Others Just As Jesus The Christ had Warned His Apostles as well as us About This Last Generation !!!

MATTHEW 24:3 ¶ And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them,

Take Heed That NO MAN Deceive You.

5 For Many Shall Come in My Name, Saying, I am Christ;

and SHALL DECEIVE MANY.

Hope This Scripture is CLEAR Enough for The PRESENT TRUTH !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy