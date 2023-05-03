Armageddon Alert! Russian Leaders Seething for Revenge After Failed Attempt to Kill Putin

World War 3 went to another level of danger today when a Ukrainian drone was used in an attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. High level Russian leaders are calling for the use of nuclear weapons to retaliate. We'll start with a report from Reuters about the early morning drone attack on the Kremlin.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 5/3/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf