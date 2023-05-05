© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump Slams Joe Biden’s Insane Decision to Revoke Title 42
"When I take the oath of office on January 20, 2025, we will immediately begin the process of fully securing the border and removing the illegal aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully allowed to break into our country."
https://rumble.com/v2lu2lq-president-trump-slams-joe-bidens-insane-decision-to-revoke-title-42.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5