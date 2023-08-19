BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oahu Fire Under Control 18Aug23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
1
60 views • 08/19/2023

HFD battles brush fire near historical site in Wahiawa

by: Elizabeth Ufi

Posted: Aug 16, 2023 / 05:33 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a wildland fire in Wahiawa near the area of the historical Kukaniloko Birth Site.

HFD responded to the incident just shortly after 4 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department closed Kamehameha Highway between Whitmore Avenue and Kamananui Road. Traffic was routed onto Kaukonahua Road.

Thursday morning, the incident commander update was that the fire was 50% contained and had burned approximately 450 acres.

khon2.com/local-news/hfd-battling-2-alarm-brush-fire-in-wahiawa/

1:04 HFD battles brush fire near historical site in Wahiawa

2:57 Military, Dole Food, Colorado State University fire burns out of control in Wahiawa

:29 Aerial View

:54 Driving by the scene

:35 Wahiawa brush fire is now 50-percent contained as of Thursday morning

2:26 The Extraordinary Kui Lee

6 clips, 8:28.

Thumbnail: Stray Cat in Hawaii

Keywords
controlledburnoahu
