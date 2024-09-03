BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"US Commercial Real Estate Market Crashing 2024"
Hal Graves
57 views • 8 months ago

With still high interest rates and massive amounts of empty offices and retail spaces, the commercial real estate industry is facing massive potential financial troubles for 2024/2025.  Over 1$ trillion in commercial real estate loans are coming due.  With dropping property values and many small and midsize commercial banks struggling to stay above water, a financial crash meeting or exceeding the 2008 economic crash is a strong possibility.  My new program is entitled "U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market Crashing 2024."

hotelsbank failuresapartmentscommercial real estatecredata centerslooming financial crisiscommercial loan defaultsdeclines in demand for office spacescommercial mortgages due for refinancingmany small banks in troubleshopping centershigh lending ratesmore remote workless office space neededdeclining commercial property valuesbanks overexposedreal estate management costsless workersaging us workerscommercial rentscommercial vacanciesfalling asset valuesoffice to housing conversions
