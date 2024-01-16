Col Douglas Macgregor: Important observation

The fuse is lit on a powder keg in the Middle East, and Colonel Macgregor is here to decode the imminent dangers for global security. His expertise unveils Iran's alarming progression towards weapons-grade uranium enrichment and the whispers of nuclear aid from Pakistan to Turkey—developments that could trigger a catastrophic regional war.

Macgregor's analysis doesn't just skim the surface; it plunges into the strategic depths of regional power dynamics, exposing the potential fallout on tens of thousands of American servicemen and the stark absence of discourse from the White House.

Mirrored - Judge Napolitano

