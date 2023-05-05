CBG Increases Your Productivity For Daytime: Energy Boost & INCREASED Focus Try CBG Products

Stew Peters Show





May 4, 2023





Experience the amazing benefits of CBG to increase your energy and productivity at http://Kuribl.com and use the promocode “STEW”.

Justin Finneman is back to talk about the therapeutic effects of CBG.

CBG is processed by the body’s endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system is made up of molecules and receptors in our bodies that are responsible for keeping our bodies in an optimal state regardless of what’s going on in our external environment.

Our body contains two types of cannabinoid receptors—CB1 and CB2.

CBG works by binding to both receptors where it’s thought to strengthen the function of anandamide, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in enhancing pleasure and motivation, regulating appetite and sleep, and alleviating pain.

Unlike THC, CBG has no psychotropic effects, so it's not intoxicating.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m23fe-cbg-increases-your-productivity-for-daytime-energy-boost-and-increased-focu.html



