Princeton Students Initiate a Hunger Strike for Gaza





Princeton students have begun a hunger strike, calling on the university to comply with their requests for disclosure, divestment, and a complete academic and cultural boycott of Israel.





“We are drawing from the tradition of Palestinian political prisoners going on saltwater-only hunger strikes in Israeli prisons since 1968.”





"Our hunger strike, though small in comparison to the enduring suffering of the Palestinian people, symbolizes our unwavering commitment to justice and solidarity." 2024/05/03





