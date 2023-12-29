Create New Account
Ben Carson: Most Americans Have Common Sense, but They Don't Have Courage
Published 2 months ago

Breitbart  |  Ben Carson: Most Americans Have Common Sense, but They Don't Have Courage


Dr. Ben Carson, Founder of the American Cornerstone Institute, spoke with Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's #amfest2023 about the values and principles that of American greatness and the need for a revitalization of them in the country again.

Keywords
turning pointdr ben carsonamfest 2023american cornerstone institute

