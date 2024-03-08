Timcast | Elon Musk Reveals Why Democrats Push for Illegal Immigration





Following news that 320,000 illegal immigrants have been secretly flown into the country, Musk wrote:





“It is obvious to anyone who is not a fool that this administration is deliberately importing vast numbers of illegals.





“No grand conspiracy theory is needed to explain this, just simple incentives: they are far more likely to vote Democrat than Republican.





“This is why Dems are constantly pushing to legalize illegals and won’t deport them, even when they are arrested for crime, which otherwise seem … I dunno … like an opportune time (shrug emoji).





“If illegals can beat up American police on camera in Times Square, be released without bail, and get rewarded with free tickets to California, what more do you need to know?”





He went on to say:





“This is obvious.





“Incentives drive behavior.





“Until the loss of votes from ushering in vast numbers of illegal immigrants exceeds the likely gain of votes over time (as they are gradually legalized), the Democratic Party has a strong incentive to maximize illegal immigration.”





Tim Pool added: "It is estimated that California has or had between one and seven extra congressional seats based on how many illegal immigrants they have in their jurisdictions."





Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVUe4apGvsM