Securing a Future for Our Children

oin us in this eye-opening video as Jennifer Hutter, a Strategic Development Leader & Social Visionary, passionately addresses the urgent issues raised in the online forum, "Global Crisis: The Responsibility," which aired on December 2, 2023.

In this impactful video, Jennifer sheds light on the concerning threats our world is grappling with, particularly as we approach a significant climate cycle towards the end of 2024. She explores the rising occurrence of natural disasters — floods, tornadoes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and unprecedented weather events — that have become a part of our daily lives.





Jennifer's concern for the lives of our children is palpable, and she stresses the need for immediate action. "We should have found a solution to the climate crisis YESTERDAY," she asserts, emphasizing the real urgency of the situation.





The video explores the crucial role of collaboration among leading scientists to find viable solutions and underscores the responsibility of individuals in the process. Jennifer calls on everyone to learn about the 12,000-year cycle and actively participate in spreading awareness.





