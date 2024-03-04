And We Know 4.3.2024 MOAB incoming, Wisconsin Rally, Family under attack, Photo ID, illegals, DEW weather. Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And We Know with LT
April 3, 2024
Well, give it a day and we have more incoming information and victories. It is so refreshing watching a Trump rally..but also sharing that experience with Grasshopper. We had a blast with several of his guests yesterday. Today, we want to ensure you see how the tables are turning and although attacks will come, we still have some victories. Here we go.
Mark Cuban assures us that illegal immigrants can't vote and that the people in charge of our elections would never cheat
Rapper, Ali Vegas, elaborated on gay blackmail contracts https://t.me/PepeMatter/19165
JUST IN - Florida Supreme Court rules 6-1: upholds 15-week abortion ban and allows Heart Beat Protection Act to take effect. Protecting unborn children, with a heart beat, from "abortion." https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/47145
DONALD TRUMP: "We're going to deport these criminals that are coming into our country at levels that nobody's ever seen before. We're going to make America great again, in other words." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63428
Catholic nun says she is ready for another Trump Presidency: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63429
Biden Funding Border Security In Other Countries https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63453
🔥President Trump just released this brutal new video on Biden's Border Bloodbath. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63459
🚨 UPDATE: Baltimore Bridge Collapse https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70782
Fulton County Elections Board Supervisor Testifies Why He Voted Against Certifying the 2020 Election https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70789
NASA: GOING NOWHERE SINCE 1958
https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1775346589948911784?s=20
Ex satanists talks about power of prayer https://t.me/c/1716023008/245400
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n9ajb-4.3.24-moab-incoming-wisconsin-rally-family-under-attack-photo-id-illegals-.html