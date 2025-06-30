BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our World is Starting to Fall Apart
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
566 views • 2 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


As we see disaster after disaster destroying both countryside locations and cities, we have reached the point of no return for our civilization. We see record snowfall in the driest area on the planet in the Atacama Desert, major cities in China underwater and windstorms tearing apart grain silos across the USA. What’s next for humanity?


Keywords
david dubynenatural disasterszimbabweadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclewhy is our world changingfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextancient silver coinsrecord floods chinafloods in chinarecord snowfall atacama desertrecord snowfall driest place on the planetmap of ancient romezimbabwe grows more grain 2025zimbabwe has a grain surpluscattle prices increaseus cattle heards shrinkinggrain silos destroyed in tornado
