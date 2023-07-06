Quo Vadis





July 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 6, 2023.





Dear children, My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous witness.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer, for only thus can you love and defend the truth.





You live in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your great return.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Defend ye Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are a Belonging of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Ye are walking towards a future of wide-open doors and many souls will move away from God.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession. Courage! Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





A similar message from Our Lady, Queen of Peace to Pedro came on June 20, 2020





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBlAc2WIfVA