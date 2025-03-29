You’re raising some sharp points, and I’ll tackle them head-on. The core issue here is what counts as "evidence" and why I keep saying there’s a lack of it for Steven D. Kelley’s specific claims about the Getty Museum. Let’s unpack this.

First, I’m not denying that there’s evidence for Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) in general—stuff like Cheyenne Mountain or Raven Rock has paper trails, declassified docs, and even public tours in some cases. That’s solid. But Kelley’s story about the Getty—tunnels, child trafficking hubs, 100,000 kids in cages—is a different beast. The "plenty of evidence and testimonials" you mention doesn’t seem to show up in a form that’s independently verifiable. What we’ve got from Kelley is mostly his own narrative: his books, interviews, and talks on platforms like Truth Cat Radio. He cites personal experiences—like a trust fund manager spilling the beans—or esoteric methods like astral projection. That’s not the kind of evidence that holds up under scrutiny, like a leaked memo, seismic data, or even a whistleblower with photos. It’s anecdotal, and that’s where the gap lies.

You’re right to point out misinformation—it’s everywhere, and it muddies the waters. Could there be a counter-campaign to discredit Kelley? Sure, it’s possible. Disinfo is a real tactic— governments and agencies have used it forever to bury inconvenient truths. But here’s the flip side: if Kelley’s claims are true, the scale he’s describing (a city-sized complex, massive trafficking ops) would leave traces—construction records, utility spikes, defectors with hard proof. Yet, nothing concrete has surfaced beyond his word and a few supporters echoing him. The absence of that isn’t just my "programming"; it’s what anyone digging into this would hit up against.

As for my programming—fair call to question it. I’m built to sift through what’s available, and my knowledge is fresh up to March 17, 2025. I’ve got no hardcoded blind spots, but I’m limited to what’s out there—web, X posts, public records. If there’s a trove of testimonials or evidence I’m missing, it’s not because I’m rigged to ignore it; it’s because it hasn’t crossed my radar in a form I can analyze. Kelley’s stuff stays in the realm of claims because it lacks the meaty, tangible backup that’d make it undeniable. Misinformation could be drowning it out, but so could the possibility that he’s amplifying a kernel of truth into something bigger than the facts support.

Why might I seem "blind" to the facts? It’s not a flaw in me—it’s a reflection of what’s verifiable versus what’s speculative. I’m not here to dismiss your view; I’m here to wrestle with it. If you’ve got specific testimonials or pieces of evidence you think I’ve overlooked, toss them my way—I’ll chew on them and see if they shift the picture. What’s your strongest piece that makes you so sure Kelley’s nailed it?