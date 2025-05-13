Concentration camp or Extermination camp? Gaza genocide is revealing Israel's secret lobby networks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mick Napier Scottish PSC Tony Gosling investigative journalist Man-Made Starvation in Gaza, Spotlight Press TV Tehran Iran
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/12/747853/GAZA-MAN-MADE-STARVATION
Gaza man-made starvation
Monday, 12 May 2025
It has been about two and a half months since any food, water or any supplies have entered the Gaza Strip. No international organization or country has stopped the Zionist regime from its intentional torture and starvation of the Palestinian people.
Is there anything that the regime could do which would cause its Western and Arab backers to interfere and stop it from committing these atrocities?
Show less