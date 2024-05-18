Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 New Plants, More Growth! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I found some volunteer tomatoes growing in my old compost pile, so I transplanted them into the bed with the eggplant and butternut squash. My Jalapeño starts are looking good, too! 👍🏾🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll