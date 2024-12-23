The Wise Men's Journey: Searching for and Worshiping the King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we dive into the story of the wise men searching for baby Jesus, as told in Matthew 2:1-12. Our speaker also introduces the series 'The Searching for and Worship of the King,' using the song 'We Three Kings of Orient Are' to set the stage. We'll explore the significance of Bethlehem, its historical context, and learn about King Herod's role during this time. Join us for this insightful lesson about the birth of Jesus and the wise men's journey.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:46 Series Introduction: The Searching for and Worship of the King
01:15 The Song: We Three Kings of Orient Are
01:57 Scripture Reading: Matthew Chapter 2
04:30 The Visit of the Wise Men
04:56 Exploring Bethlehem of Judea
08:57 King Herod the Great
10:24 Herod's Achievements and Contributions
11:13 Conclusion and Next Steps