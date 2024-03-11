BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 985 “A REAL TRUE REVIVAL OF ALL OF GOD’S PEOPLE” NOTES



BIBLE: Mattiyahu 23:37-39 you will not see me again until you say.

SYNOPSIS: In today’s lesson we are going to look at the possibility that a revival is starting to happen, or that maybe YEHOVAH is getting the young adults ready for the real fire. What is a real true revival of all of GOD’S people? What does that look like? What do they need to do? What has to happen? Mat 23:39 For I tell you, from now on, you will not see me again until you say, 'Blessed is he who comes in the name of YEHOVAH.' ". Will this only happen if a true revival happens first?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu 23:37-39 you will not see me again until you say. Rev. 14:1-5 these are the ones who have experienced what a true revival is. 2nd Chronicles 7:14 but it is more than that. Yochanan (John) 15:16 in whose name. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 5:1-13 what will it take.