© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 985 “A REAL TRUE REVIVAL OF ALL OF GOD’S
PEOPLE” NOTES
BIBLE: Mattiyahu 23:37-39 you will not see me again until you say.
SYNOPSIS: In today’s lesson we are going to look at the possibility that a revival is starting to happen, or that maybe YEHOVAH is getting the young adults ready for the real fire. What is a real true revival of all of GOD’S people? What does that look like? What do they need to do? What has to happen? Mat 23:39 For I tell you, from now on, you will not see me again until you say, 'Blessed is he who comes in the name of YEHOVAH.' ". Will this only happen if a true revival happens first?
BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu 23:37-39 you will not see me again until you say. Rev. 14:1-5 these are the ones who have experienced what a true revival is. 2nd Chronicles 7:14 but it is more than that. Yochanan (John) 15:16 in whose name. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 5:1-13 what will it take.