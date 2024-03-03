346) Zumbis verdadeiros, o efeito no corpo do roteamento de dados de computação

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Centro Nacional de Cibersegurança: https://www.cncs.gov.pt/
- HBC = Human Body Communication (Comunicações via Corpo Humano): https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8868277
- A 100KHz-1GHz Termination-dependent Human Body Communication Channel Measurement using Miniaturized Wearable Devices: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9116556
- BioBlock: A Blockchain Analogous Mechanism for Integrity in IoBNT-Based Drug Delivery Systems: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9864052
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Março 02, 2024.
Porch chat in wv: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.0C8DC410-F180-4FEE-B6CF-5D0B79B100CF:d
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal