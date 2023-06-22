Major Drug Shortages Are Imminent: Globalists Look To Take Advantage Of Another Manufactured Crisis

Stew Peters Show





June 21, 2023





Dr. Stella Immanuel is here to talk about an imminent drug shortage and what you can do about it.

Dr. Stella offers prescription refills for up to a year so you don’t have to worry about running out or being left without your prescriptions when the shortages hit.

Check out her Plandemic Preparedness kit which contains over the counter drugs you need in your medicine cabinet.

There is no reason why America shouldn’t manufacture all of our drugs inside our own borders.

Don’t get caught in the next crisis without a supply of antibiotics that could save your life.

Amoxicillin, Zofran and more are vital to have on hand in case you cannot get to a doctor.

We are in very serious times and you must plan now for you and your family.

It is also important to stock up on food and water.

Do not be afraid but be prepared.

