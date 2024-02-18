DR.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: HEALTH CARE - REPEAL THE 1962 KENNEDY VACCINATION ACT.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the scientific reality of the modern theory of the immune system, upon which he was invited to give the prestige lecture at the National Science Foundation, and why we must repeal the woefully outdated 1962 Kennedy Vaccination Act.