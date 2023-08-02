We've Been Downgraded!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bidenomics Strikes Again
* Fitch just downgraded its credit rating on U.S. long-term bonds from AAA to AA+.
* We’re a bigger credit risk because we have so much [unpayable] debt.
* This may grossly impact interest rates going forward.
* It’s a warning: if you lent money to (i.e. bought treasury bonds from) the United States, you may not be paid back.
* That’s a problem when you owe $31T.
Editor’s Note
* Best case scenario — the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.
* The interest expense on U.S. national debt is approaching $1T (and will surpass it in the next two quarters).
* Even if we ran a balanced budget, we would still add that much to our debt every year just to pay the interest on it.
* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.
* We’ll fall into a death spiral.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html