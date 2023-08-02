BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We've Been Downgraded!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
815 views • 08/02/2023

Bidenomics Strikes Again

* Fitch just downgraded its credit rating on U.S. long-term bonds from AAA to AA+.

* We’re a bigger credit risk because we have so much [unpayable] debt.

* This may grossly impact interest rates going forward.

* It’s a warning: if you lent money to (i.e. bought treasury bonds from) the United States, you may not be paid back.

* That’s a problem when you owe $31T.


Editor’s Note

* Best case scenario — the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.

* The interest expense on U.S. national debt is approaching $1T (and will surpass it in the next two quarters).

* Even if we ran a balanced budget, we would still add that much to our debt every year just to pay the interest on it.

* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.

* We’ll fall into a death spiral.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservedan bonginomoney launderinginterest ratenational debthyperinflationusurythird worldracketeeringcredit ratingcredit scorebankstergovernment debtcentral bankbanana republicbanking cartelkleptocracybidenflationbidenomicsdebt enslavementtreasury bondfitch ratingscredit riskcredit downgrade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy