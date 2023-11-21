Brave TV - Nov 21, 2023 - Elon Musk and the New Order of the Ages - X Takes on Media Matters Liberal Rag - The Next Jihad, America to be Attacked by Fentanyl









Good news for Elon Musk.

A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump will oversee the high-profile lawsuit filed by Musk against the far-left organization Media Matters.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Elon Musk’s X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday, accusing the “radical anti-free speech organization” of publishing a report that falsely claimed that X was allowing ads to run next to pro-Nazi content.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, alleges that Media Matters’ report was “malicious” and “intended to drive advertisers away from X.” The lawsuit also claims that Media Matters’ report was “based on false information” and that the organization “knowingly and recklessly published the false report in order to damage X’s reputation and business.”

